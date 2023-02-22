Manchester United predicted line-up vs Barcelona

Manchester United are set to welcome La Liga leaders Barcelona to Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday night.

Despite being affected by injury and suspension issues, the Red Devils displayed a promising performance and came away with a 2-2 draw against the Blaugrana in the first leg at Camp Nou. So, the tie is nicely poised ahead of tomorrow’s second leg.

Both sides will be coming into this game off the back of victories in their respective league fixture last weekend. So, Man Utd and Barca will be confident ahead of this encounter and will be backing themselves to progress through to the next round.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea displayed yet another solid performance against Leicester last Sunday and is set to continue between the sticks for Man Utd in this fixture.

Raphael Varane will return at the heart of defence after a weekend rest and Lisandro Martinez – who was suspended last week – is now available for selection. So, the Argentine is expected to be paired with the former Real Madrid man at the back. Meaning Victor Lindelof will return to the bench alongside Harry Maguire, who was out injured last weekend but is likely to return to the squad.

Diogo Dalot may continue in the right full-back position for Man Utd and Luke Shaw could be on the opposite side. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia will be among the substitutes.

Casemiro will return to the starting eleven after serving his third and final domestic game suspension on Sunday. And alongside the Brazilian, his compatriot Fred could line-up in Man Utd’s engine room versus Barca.

Marcel Sabitzer was also suspended for last week’s trip to Camp Nou but is available for selection in this fixture. So, he could be deployed in a more advanced midfielder role, shifting Bruno Fernandes out wide on the right flank.

Scott McTominay has recovered from his injury problems and would be among the substitutes in this encounter. But, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek will miss out owing to injury problems.

Jadon Sancho could start on the left wing and Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the line for Erik ten Hag’s side tomorrow. Meaning Wout Weghorst and Alejandro Garnacho will commence on the bench.

Ten Hag said Antony is expected to return in this game after recovering from a minor injury issue so he could be named in the matchday squad tomorrow, but Anthony Martial is set to remain sidelined.