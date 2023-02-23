Chelsea eye Zidane appointment as Potter’s replacement

Chelsea are reportedly looking to appoint former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as the replacement for Graham Potter, as per Football Insider.

After surprisingly sacking Thomas Tuchel early on this season, the Blues opted to appoint Potter as their new boss after being impressed by the Englishman’s performance during his time with Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the west London club haven’t been able to perform at their best since his arrival, winning only two in the last 14 Premier League games and the huge January investment hasn’t been able to stop their downfall. So, following consistent poor results, the debate has started as to whether he possesses the necessary nous to manage a club of Chelsea’s stature.

Despite the shocking results over the past few months, the Blues hierarchy have backed Potter publicly and said that they want to give him time to rebuild his squad at Stamford Bridge.

However, this hasn’t stopped the speculation and Football Insider claims Chelsea have already started to explore options in the market to find a replacement for the 47-year-old and are eager to bring in Zidane.

Chelsea want Zidane

The report further claims that although the Blues’ hierarchy want to give Potter more time, continuous poor results have put pressure on them to make a decision as early as possible and they feel Zidane would be the ‘perfect fit’ for the club.

Meanwhile, a previous report stated that Napoli manager Luciano Spaletti is also on Chelsea’s radar. So, it appears the Blues are seriously thinking about life without Potter.

Chelsea are no stranger to sacking managers when the results aren’t up to the standard, but Potter would be very unlucky if he were to be sacked.

The Stamford Bridge club have signed 17 new players over the last two transfer windows and it is extremely difficult for any boss to gel so many new signings together in a very short time.

So, it would be better to give Potter the chance to have a full pre-season with the squad and see how his team performs next season before considering whether he would be the right candidate to help the club in finding success going forward.

However, Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions League’s and several domestic titles during his time with Los Blancos, is deemed one of the best managers in the world and would be a very good appointment for Chelsea if they manage to persuade the 50-year-old to join the club.