Arsenal to do-battle with Liverpool over Nico Williams

Arsenal are reportedly set to do-battle with Liverpool over the signing of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

After enjoying a stellar campaign this term, it appears the Gunners have already started to plan their transfer businesses for next summer to strengthen the squad and continue challenging for titles.

Right flank is one of the positions where Mikel Arteta has been looking to add depth for a long time in order to provide support for Bukayo Saka, and Williams is now emerging as a serious target for Arsenal.

The Spaniard has been enjoying a promising season at the San Mamés this term, scoring four goals and notching up as many assists in 22 La Liga appearances.

According to the report by Calciomercato, after impressing in the Spanish top-flight this season, the youngster has attracted the attention of big European clubs such as Arsenal and they are interested in signing him next summer.

Battle

However, the report claims that signing the 20-year-old won’t be easy for Arteta’s side as they are set to face a tough challenge from English rivals Liverpool in securing his signature.

The 20-year-old’s existing contract will expire within 18 months and he is yet to sign a renewal with Bilbao. So, his long-term future is uncertain at the Basque club and Calciomercato says that the two Premier League giants are looking to take advantage of this situation.

If the Spanish international doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months then Bilbao could look to cash in on him at the end of this season in fear of losing him for free. Williams has a £45m release clause but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool may look to agree a lower fee due to his contract situation.

The youngster is quick, can dribble past the opposition defenders in the tight areas, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas and also has an eye for scoring goals.

With Arsenal looking for a right winger to support Saka, the Bilbao man would be a very good acquisition. On the other hand, Liverpool also lack cover for Mohamed Salah and Williams would be an excellent signing if he were to move to the Merseyside club.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool will formalise their interest in signing Williams if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months.