Manchester United predicted line-up vs Newcastle United

Manchester United will be travelling to Wembley Stadium to take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to overcome their six years of trophy drought this weekend and lift the first out of the four trophies that they are still competing in this season.

Following the back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at the start of this campaign, not many Manchester United fans would have imagined in their wildest dreams that they would be in this situation at the end of February.

But, Man Utd have managed to make that unthinkable task possible under the new manager Erik ten Hag’s guidance and this is quite a turnaround that the Old Trafford faithful have been experiencing.

After knocking Barcelona out of Europa League in the playoffs stage in midweek, the Red Devils are now among the favourites to win the competition, along with Arsenal.

Man Utd are also right in the mix with Arsenal and Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season, so it could turn out to be a memorable campaign for the Red Devils.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Ten Hag doesn’t like to make wholesale changes to his winning combination. So, the Dutchman may go with a similar starting eleven that defeated Barcelona in midweek.

David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks and in front of the Red Devils’ keeper, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are expected to commence as the back four. Meaning Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia will all be among the substitutes.

After serving his third and final domestic ban in the last weekend’s fixture against Leicester City, Casemiro is available for selection in this encounter and he will start in the deep-lying midfielder role for Man Utd tomorrow.

Following a midweek breather, Marcel Sabitzer could return to the starting eleven in United’s midfield alongside Casemiro. So, despite playing a key role in the midweek’s victory over Barcelona and scoring the important equaliser, Fred could find himself on the bench in this crucial fixture.

Bruno Fernandes is guaranteed to start for Man Utd in the attacking midfield position tomorrow and either side of the Portuguese, Antony, who marked his return with a match-winning strike against the Blaugrana last Thursday, and Marcus Rashford could start.

Rashford, who is currently enjoying the form of his life, is in doubt ahead of this encounter as he picked up a knock last time out, but he wouldn’t want to miss out on a fixture of this magnitude so, he is expected to start. Meaning Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are likely to be involved as substitutes. And Wout Weghorst is set to lead the line for Manchester United this Sunday.

Although Anthony Martial is edging closer towards returning to full fitness after recovering from injury, this game will come too early for him.