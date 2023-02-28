Liverpool and Man Utd interested in Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool and Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of the summer.

The England international has been a mainstay for the London giants over the past four years. He has made close to 200 appearances but could leave them at the end of the campaign.

His present deal expires in June next year and contract talks have stalled. As a result, he is on the radar of big clubs and The Telegraph claim that Liverpool and Man United are keen.

Big decision

Mount has been a fantastic performer for Chelsea since his debut in 2019. This season, he has been off-colour with only 3 goals and 6 assists from 32 games but remains highly valued.

Chelsea plan to reopen contract discussions with the England star this summer but the lack of progress could force the London giants to listen to offers in the next transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with the talented playmaker for some time and he would be a fantastic signing for them as he could establish himself from an attacking midfield position.

At United, the scenario is somehow different with Bruno Fernandes being the main man for the number 10 spot. The Portuguese has not been displaced since joining the club in 2020.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp’s side look the best destination for Mount if he were to leave Stamford Bridge. Chelsea could prefer to sell him abroad but no longer have the negotiation power.

According to Transfermarkt, Mount is priced at £66 million. Liverpool will fancy their chances of landing him for less as Chelsea will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Liverpool have had a poor Premier League season by their high standards but could be preparing for a busy summer where the primary focus could be on strengthening the midfield.

Mount has been linked with a move to Anfield for a while but he is not alone. Nicolo Barella, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo are other midfielders on the radar of Klopp.