Liverpool lead race to sign Atalanta star Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunner to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old joined La Dea during the summer of 2021 from AZ Alkmaar for a fee of around £12m. After a solid debut campaign last term, the Netherlands international has been enjoying a stellar season this time around, scoring six goals and notching up three assists in 23 Serie A appearances.

After displaying his talent in Italian football in recent years, the midfielder has attracted the attention of big European teams and Liverpool are one of the clubs who have seemingly been impressed the most.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Liverpool have been showing an interest in signing the Dutchman and are currently ‘in the pole position’ to purchase the midfielder at the end of this season.

The report further claims that Atalanta, who are currently four points behind the fourth spot, are ready to cash in on Koopmeiners next summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. And Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have slapped a £44m price tag on the midfielder’s head.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

However, the report says that signing the Atalanta man won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as Juventus are also eyeing a move for him.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer and overhauling the midfield department is reportedly Jurgen Klopp’s priority.

They have already been linked with numerous options with Jude Bellingham being the primary target, and Koopmeiners also emerging as a serious option.

The 25-year-old is technically sound, very good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is excellent in set-pieces, and also can chip in with some important goals. So, he would be a very good acquisition for Liverpool if they were to be able to broker a deal for him.

However, it has been suggested that Bellingham and Matheus Nunes are the two midfield options that the Reds are exploring the possibility of signing in order to strengthen their engine room for next season. So, Koopmeiners could be the backup target that they are lining up if they fail to broker deals for their key targets.