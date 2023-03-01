Liverpool eye summer move for Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have joined the chase to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

He claims Mac Allister is expected to leave the Amex stadium for a bigger club in the summer, with the Reds one of the potential suitors in for his signature.

Liverpool have long been after some midfield reinforcements and have been linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, and Ryan Gravenberch as well as N’Golo Kante.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp’s top summer target is Dortmund talisman Bellingham, however, several other clubs are interested in signing him including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Missing out on Champions League football next season will make the move for the England international more complicated and he could end up at a different club instead of Anfield, hence the Reds have kept their options open.

Klopp has already confirmed that the Merseysiders will be active in the summer as he looks to reshape his midfield and replace some ageing players such as Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho. Also Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are likely to leave at the end of the season, opening the door for further midfield reinforcements.

Quality signing

Mac Allister enjoyed an incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, featuring in all Argentina’s games in Qatar as they clinched their third World Cup title by beating France on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

This season, he has racked up 24 appearances for Brighton in all competitions and scored seven goals as they sit 8th in the Premier League table.

According to Matteo Moretto, several clubs enquired about the midfield in January without pursuing a serious offer, although talks with some clubs have resumed in recent weeks. The journalist says Liverpool are one of them as Klopp steps up his interest in the South American.

Liverpool will however face stiff competition from the likes of Juventus, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea who are also monitoring the situation and would like to add him to their squad.

The 24-year-old is valued around £37m by Transfermarkt but following his impressive displays this season, Brighton are expected to demand a lot more for the midfielder this summer.

Read more: Report: Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign international star