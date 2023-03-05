Liverpool express interest in Manuel Locatelli

According to CalcioMercatoWeb via Team Talk, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Juventus star Manuel Locatelli in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to overhaul his midfield.

Liverpool have struggled throughout this season and are facing a battle just to finish in the top four. An ageing and out-of-form midfield is seen as one of the main issues at Anfield so Klopp is expected to make changes in the summer.

Fabinho has been a shadow of himself this season. The Brazil international has struggled to make a meaningful impact, contributing to the Reds’ defensive issues as Klopp kept rotating his midfield options to find the right balance.

He has racked up 34 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and started in the last three games. Fabinho is gradually rediscovering his form for Liverpool at a crucial time of the season but Klopp is keen on bolstering his midfield options.

With Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave in the summer and James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago all on the wrong side of 30, the Reds are in dire need of midfield reinforcements and it appears Locatelli is on their radar.

Reinforcement

According to CalcioMercatoWeb via Team Talk, Liverpool have closely monitored Locatelli as they believe he fits Jurgen Klopp’s midfield profile, and due to Juventus’ current financial situation, a decent offer could get the deal done.

Locatelli has impressed for Juve this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions. According to Calcio Mercato, he is valued at around £31m (€‎35m) and this could represent good business for Liverpool – who have been tipped to spend big in the next transfer window.

Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, N’Golo Kante, and Mason Mount have all been linked with a move to Liverpool. However, it is said that Klopp’s midfield priority is Bellingham but he is attracting interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea, and the two Manchester clubs.

Liverpool are keeping their options open and Locatelli could be an interesting signing. The 25-year-old may not be a household name now in Europe but his inspired displays could soon shoot him to fame and clubs will begin to show keen interest in signing him.

Read more: Report: Liverpool clear favourites to sign £66m star as Klopp plans summer spree