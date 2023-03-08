Manchester United predicted line-up against Real Betis

Following the 7-0 rinsing against Liverpool, Manchester United will now have to shift focus onto the Europa League as they are set to host La Liga side Real Betis at Old Trafford in the first leg of the round of 16 tie this Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s side put up a fight in the first half versus Jurgen Klopp’s side before completely downing tools after the interval. So, this mortifying result has now put the Red Devils promising season at risk of derailing and they will have to bounce back immediately in this encounter in order to prevent that.

On the other hand, Real Betis will be coming into this game off the back of a string of positive results as they have accumulated 10 points from the last four La Liga games.

The Verdiblancos are expected to be a tough challenge for the Red Devils and the Old Trafford club will have to showcase their best to come away with a first-leg advantage tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Erik ten Hag could make some changes to his squad following the weekend’s thrashing. But, David de Gea is set to keep hold of his place between the sticks.

Raphael Varane was in doubt ahead of the Liverpool clash due to an injury problem but ended up starting the game, though, failed to perform at his best.

Nevertheless, he would once again be at the heart of Man Utd’s defence. Lisandro Martinez also endured a tough time last Sunday but is set to continue alongside Varane versus Betis. Meaning Harry Maguire will remain on the bench alongside Victor Lindelof, who was absent due to an injury issue last weekend but will return tomorrow.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be recalled in the right back position, while Tyrell Malacia might be on the opposite flank. So, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw could find themselves on the bench, having failed to showcase their best last time out.

Casemiro will be deployed in the midfield pivot role alongside his compatriot Fred. So, Scott McTominay will have to settle for a place on the bench but Marcel Sabitzer – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – is set to miss out through injury.

Marcus Rashford is guaranteed to start on the left flank for Man Utd while Antony could remain on the opposite side, despite failing to impress last Sunday. Meaning Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are likely to be among the substitutes once again.

Bruno Fernandes was criticised heavily after the Liverpool defeat. But, he is set to keep hold of his place in the starting Xl as the captain and is expected to start in his preferred attacking midfield position.

Wout Weghorst could continue leading Manchester United’s line versus Betis. Anthony Martial remains sidelined due to injury issues along with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.