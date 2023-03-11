Liverpool want Mason Mount for ‘midfield rebuild’ this summer

Jurgen Klopp isn’t short of midfielders with Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keïta, Thiago, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner at his disposal, but Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian says Liverpool are on the hunt for another addition to the engine room – Mason Mount of Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as his deal is up in 2024 and he’s not close to putting pen to paper on an extension. Mount takes home £75k-per-week but has been offered £180k-per-week which isn’t believed to match his expectations. Mount is a regular in Chelsea’s starting eleven and wants a deal that reflects his importance.

The contract standoff could be good news for Liverpool as they have a fervent need for a ‘midfield rebuild’ due to horrific luck with fitness this season. Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is top of their transfer wishlist, but his £100m asking price might prove a stumbling block. Mount could be available for £50m, so he’d be a more affordable alternative.

Thiago has missed 11 Premier League games this season due to injury, Melo underwent surgery on a thigh injury and hasn’t played since September, Oxlade-Chamberlain has started four league games due to a hamstring injury, Jones has started only one league game due to injury and falling down the pecking order, Henderson has started 14 of 25 league games, Keita has started only three league games, and Milner has started just six in the top-flight, so there might be an exodus this summer.

Mount has made 192 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals with 37 assists. The England international has made 32 appearances across the board this season, scoring three goals with six assists, so it’s easy to see why Liverpool would be keen. Mount would be fourth in Liverpool’s squad for chances created per game (1.3), fifth for successful dribbles (0.7) and fifth for tackles (1.4), so he would improve Klopp’s side.

Steinberg added that Manchester United and Juventus are two sides reportedly showing interest in Mount, so Liverpool might have stiff competition to procure his signature when the summer transfer window opens. Chelsea should be willing to sell as they need to keep in line with Financial Fair Play after spending £540m on new players this campaign.