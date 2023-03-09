Three strikers who could transform Chelsea

Chelsea will head into the upcoming summer transfer window with one glaring issue to resolve – their horrific tally of Premier League goals.

The Blues are tenth in the standings after 25 matches despite conceding the same amount of goals as title-chasing Arsenal and Manchester this season.

They have scored just 24 goals this season – the worst total of any team currently in the top half of the table by a considerable margin.

The Blues have spent around £600 million during the last two transfer windows, but will probably need to shell out at least another £100m to resolve their scoring woes.

Chelsea have plenty of creative players who can chip in with goals and assists, but they desperately need to find a striker who will guarantee them 25-30 goals a season.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic leaps off the page as a potential option, although a succession of injuries makes him a risky proposition.

Despite missing a chunk of the season, the 23-year-old has netted eight goals in 16 Serie A appearances for the Italian giants.

With a points deduction leaving Juve well adrift of Champions League qualification, Vlahovic could be tempted to move elsewhere this summer.

Victor Osimhen is another Serie A striker who could be a difference-maker for Chelsea, but prising him away from Napoli will not be easy.

The Nigerian striker has scored 19 goals in 21 league games this season to help Napoli romp to a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of Serie A.

However, Napoli can be tough negotiators when it comes to selling their top stars and interest from other clubs could significantly bump up the fee.

Given there are no guarantees that either striker would adapt to the Premier League, it may be more prudent for Chelsea to look a little closer to home.

A move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be controversial, but could provide Chelsea with the perfect solution to the goalscoring problems.

Kane will have just one year left on his contract this summer and has shown no signs that he is willing to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On that basis, Tottenham may view the next transfer window as their last opportunity to grab a sizeable fee for the England captain.

Chelsea would likely face competition from Manchester United for Kane, but they have the financial clout to offer him a financial package he would find hard to turn down.

If Kane is serious about wanting to win silverware, leaving Tottenham to join Chelsea’s new project arguably gives him the best chance of achieving his aims.