Chelsea prepare mega offer to sign Victor Osimhen

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Chelsea are preparing a mega offer to sign Napoli striker and Man Utd target Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have had a poor Premier League season and they are currently placed 10th in the table, 14 points behind the final Champions League spot.

The club have been woeful up front with just 23 goals scored from 24 games and they will have to find a solution with a new striker during the summer.

It is now reported by Calciomercato that Chelsea are ready to make a ‘mega offer’ for Osimhen who has been in stunning form for Napoli in the current season.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is prepared to double the player’s current wages of £4 million per year.

Meanwhile, the Italian outlet claim that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis needs at least £107-115 million to part ways with the 24-year-old this summer.

Top-class

Chelsea have struggled to find the back of the net as the season has progressed. Since the beginning of November, they have scored on just six occasions.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have been the joint top scorers for the club with six goals apiece. Chelsea need way more if they want to compete for big trophies.

Osimhen would be a fabulous acquisition this summer. The Nigerian star has been in the form of his life this season. He has scored 21 goals in just 25 games for Napoli.

The striker has already fuelled speculation over a Premier League move ahead of the summer but the big question mark is whether Chelsea can convince him to join.

Osimhen has admitted his Premier League ambition, but Chelsea could face stiff competition with Manchester United widely reported to be showing a keen interest in signing the striker.

Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a top class forward after letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave in November. Wout Weghorst arrived on loan in January but a long-term option is needed and Osimhen is seemingly on United’s radar.

Man United are currently in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League and this could put them in an advantageous position ahead of Chelsea to sign Osimhen during the summer.