[Teams] Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Vitality Stadium

Liverpool will be looking to build on their sensational win last weekend and close in on the top four when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds thrashed rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield last weekend to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that result will act as a spring-board for a strong end to the campaign.

The German coach has named just one change from the line-up from the side that beat United. Alisson Becker starts between the sticks once again. Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back for Liverpool today while Andrew Robertson occupies the left-back spot.

Virgin van Dijk will be looking to build on his performance last weekend following a disappointing campaign by his high standards. Frenchman Ibrahima Konate partners van Dijk again in the middle of Liverpool’s defence so Joel Matip has to settle for a place on the bench.

Stefan Bajcetic is recalled to start in midfield for the Reds with Jordan Henderson the man to make way. Fabinho continues in the holding role and the Brazilian international will be desperate to put a run of strong performances together after a poor season so far.

Harvey Elliot keeps his place in the Liverpool starting eleven while Mohamed Salah starts once again on the right wing. Darwin Nunez will be looking to continue his excellent recent form as he starts up front with Cody Gakpo offering support in attack.

Diogo Jota is named among the Liverpool substitutes along with Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Lerma, Rothwell, Billing; Ouattara, Anthony, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Christie, Vina, Moore, Semenyo.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip.