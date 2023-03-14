Liverpool plotting swoop for Barcelona starlet Gavi

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, known as Gavi, as per The Times.

The 18-year-old came through the Catalan club’s academy before making his senior debut a couple of seasons ago. He has now established himself as a pivotal member of Xavi Hernandez’s starting eleven this season.

The youngster’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season before agreeing on a new contract – which will run until June 2026 – with Barcelona last year. However, La Liga haven’t approved the new deal owing to Financial Fairplay regulations and as a consequence of that, the Catalan giants are at risk of losing their star man for free.

According to the report by The Times, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on this situation and are ready to pounce if the player indeed becomes available as a free agent at the end of this season.

However, the report claims that the Merseyside club are set to face a stern challenge from Premier League rivals Manchester City in getting any potential deal done for Gavi as the Citizens are also keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

Gavi to Liverpool

The Times also says that the Reds have been monitoring the Spanish international’s development for a long time but they never formalised their interest due to the fact that they thought they had very little chance of luring the midfielder away from Barcelona. However, things could be different this time around.

It has widely been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is keen on a midfield overhaul in the summer and wants to sign more than one option to bolster his engine room.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly Liverpool’s primary target and along with the Englishman, it appears Gavi is also on the German boss’ wishlist.

The 18-year-old is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, works extremely hard without possession, likes to press the opposition higher up the field and also has an eye for long-range passing. So, he possesses almost every attribute to play in Klopp’s high-pressing style of football.

The Barcelona star would be an excellent option as a long-term successor for Jordan Henderson, who turns 33 this year, and a midfield trio of Fabinho, Bellingham and Gavi – valued at around £79m by Transfermarkt – would be a mouthwatering prospect for the Reds should the club’s hierarchy manage to secure both Bellingham and Gavi’s signatures in the summer.