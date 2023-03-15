Man Utd preparing huge bid to sign Frankfurt star Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a huge £106m bid to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani in the summer, as per the German outlet Bild.

After joining the Bundesliga side for free last summer, the 24-year-old has been enjoying a brilliant debut campaign at the Deutsche Bank Park this term, scoring 11 goals and notching up 10 assists in 23 league appearances.

Having displayed his talent with Oliver Glasner’s side, the striker was rewarded with a call-up to the French national team in the last year’s Qatar World Cup, helping his nation reach the final before losing to Argentina on penalties.

It seems the Frenchman’s impressive performances with Frankfurt have attracted the attention of big clubs around Europe, with Man Utd being among them who have been linked with a move for him in recent times.

According to the report by Bild, Manchester United are preparing to submit a big bid worth more than €120m (£106m) to lure Kolo Muani away from Deutsche Bank Park at the end of this season.

Kolo Muani to Manchester United

However, the report claims that signing the 24-year-old won’t be easy for Erik ten Hag’s side as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on purchasing the talented forward.

Despite securing Wout Weghorst’s service on a temporary loan deal this winter, it has widely been reported that Manchester United are looking to bring in a new marquee number nine to bolster their attack.

Several strikers have already been linked with a move to the Red Devils, with Kolo Muani being among them, but it has been suggested that Harry Kane is Ten Hag’s side’s primary target.

However, a recent report stated that Tottenham Hotspur don’t want to sell their hitman, whose current deal will expire at the end of next season, in the summer regardless of whether the forward signs a new deal over the coming months.

So, if Man Utd failed to secure the England international’s service at the end of this season then they will be forced to explore alternative options and Kolo Muani could be a solid addition.

However, the reported £106m price seems hugely inflated, given he is yet to showcase his best at the highest level consistently, and United would be better off using that money to go for someone like Victor Osimhen.