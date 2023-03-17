Bukayo Saka close to signing new Arsenal deal

Arsenal are close to confirming a new deal for forward Bukayo Saka, according to Football London journalist Kaya Kaynak.

The Athletic previously reported that Saka has already reached an agreement in principle with the Gunners over a long-term deal. However, the deal hasn’t been signed and it could take some time to finalise.

The England international is arguably one of the brightest young talents in world football, and it is only a matter of time before both parties can reach an agreement. Saka has a contract at the club until 2024, and earns around £70,000 per week. He will become one of the highest paid player at the club should he sign the new deal.

Earlier this week, Saka was awarded the Young Player of The Year at the London Football Awards. BBC Match of the Day pundit, Gary Lineker hailed him as a “wonderful” player, and waxed lyrical about his potential.

He has been outstanding for the Gunners this season – scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in the Premier League so far – and rightly deserves the prestigious award.

“Saka is going to become one of the highest-paid players at the club if he does decide to stay,” said Kaynak to Give Me Sport.

“It will be a long-term deal, the player himself has come out and said he wants to stay and Arteta has also said he wants to keep him, unsurprisingly. So it seems like a matter of when not if Saka does officially sign that contract.

“But there are also lots of things that need to be ironed out. I’m sure when there is news as big as that the player, the club, the agents will have some sort of communications strategy about how they want to announce the signing.

“That will probably take a bit of time to iron out too, so there’s lots of things that are going on behind the scenes when it comes to Saka’s deal. However, it does seem as though that’s heading in the right direction and as I said, it seems like when rather than if.”

Huge boost for the Gunners

Saka has said time and again that he wants to stay at the club for a long time, and there’s no reason why the Gunners should let him go. Arsenal are challenging for the title, and Saka can take the club to the next level in years to come.

CBS Sport journalist Ben Jacobs reported last month that Manchester City really like Saka, but he is not going anywhere. Saka is developing superblyunder the guidance of Mikel Arteta, and the pair shares a strong relationship.

As it stands, there’s nothing to worry about Saka’s future, and the player will sign a new deal in due course. While a lot is going on behind-the-scenes, it appears that it is only a matter of time before the official announcement will be made.

Meanwhile, the focus shifts back to the Premier League after Arsenal’s shock exit from the Europa League on Thursday as they lost against Sporting over the two-legged tie.

The Gunners will face London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon and they will be looking to extend their lead at the top.