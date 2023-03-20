Liverpool ‘likely’ to beat Man Utd in the race to sign Mount

Liverpool are reportedly the favourite to sign Manchester United target and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer, as per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as the Englishman has entered the final 16 months of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with Graham Potter’s side yet.

It has been suggested that the midfielder has been demanding a huge financial package to sign a renewal but Chelsea aren’t prepared to accept that. So both parties have been struggling to reach an agreement regarding a new deal and it is increasingly likely that Mount could leave the Blues at the end of this season.

Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder in a cut price deal at the end of this season. However, speaking on talkSPORT, Crook has claimed that the Merseyside club is the ‘most likely’ destination for Mount if he doesn’t sign an extension with Chelsea over the coming months and leaves next summer.

Crook said:

“I think Liverpool. Obviously Jude Bellingham has been their top target for a while. It wouldn’t surprise me if Jude Bellingham actually ends up signing a new contract at Borussia Dortmund with a release clause. Contract talks [for Mount] have been at a standstill for some time. And I think Liverpool is his most likely destination.”

Battle

Liverpool are seemingly looking for a midfield overhaul at the end of this season and have reportedly earmarked Jude Bellingham as their primary target. But, David Ornstein has recently reported that the Reds are unlikely to be able to secure the Borussia Dortmund man’s signature due to his huge £132m valuation.

So, if Jurgen Klopp’s side fail to secure a deal for the 19-year-old this summer then they will be forced to explore alternative targets and Mount – who is available for a fee of around £50m – could be a very good option.

On the other hand, Man Utd are also looking to strengthen their squad next summer and bolstering the midfield is high on Ten Hag’s to-do list. They have been linked with several options with Frenkie de Jong reportedly being their primary target.

But, the Dutchman has expressed multiple times that he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona. So, should the Red Devils fail to purchase the Dutchman then Mount would be a very good alternative option.

However, according to Crook, Liverpool are in front of the queue to beat Man Utd in the race to sign Mount if the player ends up leaving Stamford Bridge next summer.