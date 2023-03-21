Liverpool could consider move for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool could consider a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window but he is “one of the many” options for Jurgen Klopp at the moment, according to journalist James Pearce.

Former Reds defender, Jose Enrique, dropped a big clanger last week when he claimed that the Dutch midfielder will be signing for Liverpool.

The Spaniard said that the Reds have already started planning to reconstruct their midfield and he appeared to confirm that Gravenberch is on his way to Anfield. After pointing out they share the same agent, Enrique suggested that Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool was a done deal following a meeting in London.

When asked about Gravenberch, Enrique said: “This player is ours, amigo… he said ‘yeah’.”

“It’s the same agent as me, team Raiola. We had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.”

However, writing for The Athletic, Pearce shares that “nothing is nailed on” at this stage. The 20-year-old is definitely one of the players under consideration but Jude Bellingham is clearly the top priority for the Reds.

Smart addition?

The young midfielder joined the Bundesliga champions last summer from Ajax but has struggled to impress boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Gravenberch has started in only one Bundesliga game so far. In total, he has managed only three starts out of the 24 games he has played and could be looking for regular game time if his situation doesn’t improve.

He – who is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – is already a three-time league winner with Ajax and is very good at passing. Considering his age and potential, he would be a smart addition for the Reds if they could get a deal agreed.

Klopp will be keen to refresh his ageing midfield, and he is already targeting young talented players like Bellingham and Mason Mount. Thiago Alcantara’s injury-plagued campaign and a massive dip in form of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have troubled Liverpool this season as they are struggling to get into the top four.

The Reds have dropped from the lofty standards they had set for themselves, and surely Klopp should be looking to freshen up the squad. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are all out of contract in the summer, and the club should allow them to leave.

Despite Enrique’s claims, it’s unclear whether Liverpool have made a concrete move for Gravenberch. In recent weeks, the Reds have been linked with Wolves duo Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes while Fulham sensation Joao Palhinha has also been liked with a move to Anfield.