Man Utd to intensify efforts to sign Chelsea target Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit an unrefusable offer to sign Chelsea target and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Il Mattino.

Despite securing Wout Weghorst’s service on a six-month loan deal this January, it has widely been reported that the Red Devils are keen on signing a new prolific goal-scorer in the summer.

Several attackers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window, but Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are reportedly high on Erik ten Hag’s wish-list.

According to the report by Il Mattino, Man Utd are plotting a summer swoop for the Nigerian international and are ready to submit an ‘unrefusable’ offer to get the deal done.

However, the report claims that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis doesn’t want to sell the 24-year-old and wants to tie the forward down into a new long-term deal. But, the forward is eager to play in the Premier League and would be open to moving away from Napoli. So, Il Mattino says that if the Azzurri are forced to cash-in this summer then they would ask a fee of around £133m.

Battle

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd are set to face a stern challenge from English rivals Chelsea in luring the forward away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as they are also keen on purchasing the highly talented striker.

The Blues have been struggling with their centre-forward position this season as they have only scored 29 goals from 27 Premier League games. It has been reported that they will look to address their goal-scoring issue by signing a new marquee number nine in the summer and Osimhen has been mentioned as a serious target for the west London club.

The 24-year-old has already established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He has been enjoying a stellar campaign with Luciano Spalletti’s side this term, scoring 25 goals and registering four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

He is quick, strong, brilliant in the air, works extremely hard without possession, can dribble past the opposition defenders in tight areas and also can finish off his chances. So, Osimhen would be a great signing for both Man Utd and Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, the reported £133m fee could be a huge stumbling block in getting this deal done. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Chelsea will be able to sign Osimhen if the Italian club stay firm on their hefty valuation.