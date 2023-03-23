Liverpool and Man United lead race to sign Ruben Neves

Liverpool and Manchester United are favourites to complete the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Neves is ready to leave Wolves this summer even if the Midlands club avoids relegation to the Championship and has been identified as a potential target for both Liverpool and United.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his midfield options with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave while James Milner could also be on his way out of the club. His contract expires at the end of the season and is yet to agree terms over a new deal.

Liverpool have been struggling for consistency this season and many have attributed it to their ageing midfield which comprises Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Milner.

18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic has been the standout player for Klopp’s side this season, putting in impressive performances in the middle of the park and was voted Man of the Match in their 2-0 win over neighbours Everton at Anfield.

Bajcetic, who has racked up 19 appearances and scored once in all competitions, has been ruled out of the season due to a thigh injury he picked up in training prior to their second-leg Champions League tie in Madrid.

Reinforcement

Neves’ current contract with Wolves will expire in 18 months time and according to Football Insider, The Wanderers are not likely to stand in the way of a potential exit this summer after renewal negotiations broke down.

Barcelona are also interested in signing him but Football Insider says their financial situation is likely to affect their ability to do a deal during the off-season, hence making Liverpool and Manchester clear contenders to fight for Neves’ signature.

Man Utd are expected to lose Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer, who is set to return to Bayern Munich when his loan expires, therefore the Red Devils would need to bring in a quality replacement as Neves is a target.

The Portugal international has become a fan favourite since moving to Molineux Stadium from FC Porto in 2017. He has made a total of 245 appearances, scored 29 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for Wolves.

This season, he has featured in 33 games across all competitions and scored five goals in the process. He is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, however, Liverpool and Man Utd would have to pay more to lure Wolves into selling him in the summer.

