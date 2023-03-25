Man Utd receive boost in pursuit of Frankfurt star Muani

Manchester United have received a big boost in pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani as the forward is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of this season, as per the German football expert Christian Falk.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s untimely departure last November, United opted to sign Wout Weghorst on a temporary loan deal to add depth to the centre-forward position.

However, the Dutchman hasn’t been prolific enough since joining the club, scoring two goals and registering three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions – which suggests he is not the long-term solution for United’s striker problem.

So, it has been reported that the record Premier League champions are exploring the possibility of signing a new marquee number nine to strengthen their front line for next season.

Several strikers have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as top targets for Man Utd.

But, Kolo Muani is seemingly also on Erik Ten Hag’s wish-list and it has been reported that United are preparing a huge £106m bid to lure the 24-year-old away from the Deutsche Bank Park this summer.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

Writing on Caught offside, Falk has confirmed that Man Utd are ‘preparing an offer’ for Muani and the player is aware of their interest. Falk also suggests that Muani’s head has been turned and he is now keen on moving to Old Trafford at the end of this season. So, Frankfurt are resigned to cashing-in on their star man – who still has more than four years left in his current contract.

Falk wrote:

“Everyone’s getting the feeling that it’s no longer realistic for Frankfurt to keep Randal Kolo Muani for one year more. The player’s already come out and said it’s the first time he can think about a summer move – to a big club in particular. So, you see, Frankfurt is losing a lot of quality and this could be the reason why Oliver Glasner is considering leaving. “Manchester United is a big thing for Muani. They don’t have the right striker for this position; look at Wout Weghorst – he’s only scored two goals for them. They are preparing an offer for him. He knows that and if you have United in your head, it’s hard to concentrate on Frankfurt.”

The previously reported £106m fee is too inflated and unrealistic for a player who is yet to showcase his talent at the highest level and is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt.

So, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd eventually end up purchasing Kolo Muani at the end of this season. But, with Kane and Osimhen reportedly being the priority targets, the Frankfurt man could be the alternative option that the Red Devils are lining up if they miss out on signing the key targets.