Liverpool could look to sign Arsenal target Moises Caicedo

Liverpool could look to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Reds are looking to revamp their midfield in the summer window, and have reportedly earmarked Jude Bellingham as their primary target. However, it looks unlikely that Bellingham will end up at Anfield, rather Manchester City and Real Madrid could be attractive destinations for the England star.

Moreover, Bellingham could cost at least £110m in the next transfer window, and as a result, Liverpool are looking at alternative options and Caicedo is emerging as a possibility.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor suggests that Caicedo could be an option for the Reds, but he may be an equally “expensive” signing for the club.

“I think there are other options that Liverpool will look at, including Caicedo. Again, with him signing a new contract at Brighton, I think he’s very much going to be an expensive player, almost as much as Bellingham,” said Taylor.

Terrific signing

Caicedo, 21, would be a terrific signing for Liverpool if they can pull off a deal. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal – who made a £70m bid for him in January.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are determined to sign him next summer, and they can offer him Champions League football as well. There is a good chance that they can get their top target in the summer, especially if they win the Premier League this season.

Caicedo has become an important part of Roberto De Zerbi’s first team, with the defensive midfielder averaging 2.9 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game.

The Times previously reported that Brighton had slapped a £100m price tag on Caicedo when Chelsea made an effort to sign him in the January transfer window. He has signed a new contract at the club that will keep him until 2027, with Brighton having the option to extend the deal for another year.

So, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay a massive fee to sign the Ecuadorian. If Liverpool can’t afford to sign Bellingham, then chances are high that they would struggle to sign Caicedo as well, so Arsenal may be favourites to land the Brighton star.