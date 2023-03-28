Tottenham express interest in signing Evan Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Ferguson is on the radar of Spurs as a potential replacement for Harry Kane – who has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season.

Kane is attracting interest from several clubs including Manchester United, who are in the market for a proven goal scorer and have identified the 29-year-old as an ideal fit for the club.

The England international has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the North Londoners, having been at the club for 19 years. However, he is yet to win a trophy as a player since making his debut for the club in 2014 after successful loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City.

Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and is currently Tottenham’s and England’s all-time highest goal-scorer. He has 55 goals in 82 appearances for the Three Lions after netting in the 2-0 win against Ukraine on Sunday.

At Spurs, he has scored 271 goals and provided 63 assists in 425 appearances across all competitions. This season, the Englishman has banged in 23 goals and registered four assists in 39 appearances, so they are big shoes to fill for whoever replaces him.

Reinforcement

Ferguson has been tipped to develop into a top class striker following his inspired performances for Brighton this term. The 18-year-old has bagged seven goals and three assists in 16 matches for the Seagulls this season in all competitions.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have identified him as a target but they will face stern competition for Ferguson’s signature from Premier League rivals Manchester United – who are also monitoring his situation.

Man Utd are in the market for a striker this summer and could make a move for the Republic of Ireland international at the end of the season despite recently signing a new contract until 2026.

Ferguson is emerging as one of the best talents in the top-flight and could command a huge fee if he continues to impress between now and the end of the season. The 6ft 2inch hitman is valued at just £8.8m by Transfermarkt, but it would take a large offer to tempt Brighton into a deal.

