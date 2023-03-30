Man Utd plot double swoop for Kolo Muani and Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a double summer swoop for Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Winther Hojlund, as per the Manchester Evening News.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils are keen on strengthening their striker position for next season. They signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal this January but he’ll return to Burnley at the end of the season leaving Erik ten Hag short of striking options.

Numerous players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Kolo Muani and Hojlund being among them. It has been widely reported that ten Hag’s priority target is Harry Kane and United are ready to make a move for him this summer.

However, Tottenham have made it clear they have no intention of selling their hitman – who will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer – regardless of whether the Englishman signs a new deal over the coming months.

It looks like United are lining-up alternative targets as according to the report by the MEN, Man Utd are plotting a double swoop for Kolo Muani and Hojlund if they fail to secure a deal for Kane in the summer window.

Kolo Muani and Hojlund have burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances with club and country. They have been attracting a lot of attention from several clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window so Man Utd will face fierce competition.

Man Utd plotting swoop for striker duo

Kolo Muani and Hojlund are currently tied down with their respective clubs, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta, until June 2027. So, both clubs are in no rush to let their star men leave this summer.

However, it has been suggested that Frankfurt would ask an £89m fee to sell Kolo Muani if they are forced to cash-in. A recent report has stated that the player’s head has turned after learning of United’s interest and the Frenchman is desperate to move to Old Trafford this summer.

On the other hand, Atalanta are reportedly ready to accept £35m to sell Hojlund and the forward has recently expressed his desire to join Ten Hag’s side. So, United would need to spend around £124m combined to lure the duo to Old Trafford at the end of this season.

Kolo Muani and Hojlund have showcased their talents in their respective leagues this season. So, they would certainly bolster the Red Devils’ attacking department if Man United manage to get both deals over the line.