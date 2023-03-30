Man Utd in fight with Chelsea over Gregor Kobel’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to secure Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel’s signature this summer, as per the Mirror.

Although David de Gea has been one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils so far this term, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is looking to sign a long-term successor for the 32-year-old. The Dutchman wants to bring in a new goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball and can play out from the back, along with being a top shot-stopper.

A few players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Diogo Costa and David Raya being among them. However, it appears Kobel is also on the record Premier League champions’ radar.

According to the report by the Mirror, Man Utd are in contact with De Gea – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season – over a new deal, but the Red Devils are also looking to sign Kobel to challenge the Spaniard for the first team spot.

The report further claims that Dortmund could demand at least £35m to let Kobel – who still has more than three years left in his current contract – leave if they are forced to cash-in this summer so, United could sign the 25-year-old for a reasonable fee.

However, Mirror says that purchasing Kobel won’t be easy for Ten Hag’s side as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him this summer.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are looking to sign a new goalkeeper as a replacement for Edouard Mendy. The Senegal international reportedly wants to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, having failed to solidify his place in the first eleven following the arrival of Graham Potter as the new head coach.

Kobel has been enjoying a stellar campaign at Signal Iduna Park this term, keeping eight clean-sheets with an impressive 77% save rate per game in 18 Bundesliga appearances.

The German, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, is a brilliant shot-stopper, is a specialist in saving penalties and also can play the sweeper-keeper role. So, he would certainly be a brilliant acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club can manage to get a deal done.