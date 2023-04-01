Arsenal to bid for Barcelona forward Raphinha in summer

Arsenal are lining-up a bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options, according to Football Insider.

The Gunner were first linked with a move for the Brazil international last summer but he opted to move to Spain despite a deal being close at one point.

The North Londoners still admire the South American forward and are seemingly ready to renew their interest. The online news portal claims Arsenal are ready to launch a bid to sign Raphinha after learning he could be up for sale this summer.

Barcelona are struggling financially and Football Insider says the board of the La Liga giants has decided that Raphinha is one of a handful of players that could be sold to raise funds. However, they will want to make their money back after splashing out £55m on the forward last year.

Arteta signed Raphinha’s international teammate Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and he’s made an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium. He scored five goals and seven assists in 23 appearances before picking up a knee injury at the World Cup.

Jesus’ injury in Qatar forced Arsenal to bring in Brighton forward Leandro Trossard in the January transfer window. The Belgium has racked up 12 appearances and made seven goal contributions across all competitions, however, the club is still in the market for another forward.

Reinforcement

Before moving to Xavi’s side, Raphinha was one of the best players at Leeds United and was adjudged the supporters’ Player of the Year in 2021. He scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 67 matches in all competitions in Yorkshire.

At Barcelona, he has played a key role in helping the club to the summit of the La Liga table, 12 points clear of arch-rivals and defending champions Real Madrid. He has made 18 goal contributions in 38 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

The 26-year-old is also attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester United as both teams look to bolster their squad for next season, so Arsenal may face competition if the Brazilian decides to return to England this summer.

Read more: Arsenal ‘confident’ of beating Liverpool to signing