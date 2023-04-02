Liverpool in the race to sign Monchengladbach star Manu Kone

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer.

The Frenchman has been in superb form for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign and he has been touted to secure a big-club move during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester United have already been linked with his services and speaking to Caught Offside, Falk has revealed that Liverpool are also interested.

He said: “Manu Koné has a contract until 2025 with an option until 2026. That being said, Gladbach sees no chance of the player staying at the moment. They would say £44 million would be brilliant for the player, £26 million would be the beginning of the transfer poker. There’s also Liverpool in the race, though that depends how things develop with the Bellingham poker.”

Quality

Kone has been hugely impressive from the number 6 role for Gladbach this campaign. As per Sofascore, he has won a stunning 7.4 ground and aerial duels per game alongside 2.9 tackles.

The youngster has also completed 87 per cent of his passes while winning 1.9 take-ons. Hence, he has no major flaws to his game and would be a brilliant acquisition for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool are currently loaded with defensive midfielders in the squad but none have been consistent this season. The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson are past their prime.

Fabinho has been out-of-form for some period of time while Thiago Alcantara has been often injured.

They clearly need a reshuffle of their midfield options in the summer and Kone would be a top-notch signing as he has yet to enter the peak of his career and should only improve further.

Gladbach are looking for a maximum fee of around £44 million for the player. Liverpool may have to pay a similar sum, considering the competition from Chelsea, United among others.

Liverpool are likely to oversee several midfield exits this summer. Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could all leave when their contracts expire at the end of June.