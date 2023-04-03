Arsenal and Chelsea need to pay £70m for Amadou Onana

Arsenal and Chelsea are plotting bids to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window, but they are cautious about meeting the Toffees’ asking price, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old midfield joined Everton last summer from Lille for a fee of around £33m on a five-year deal. While the Toffees have badly struggled, Onana has impressed heavily and has quickly become an influential player for the side.

He has got unbelievable energy and has proved to be a midfield dynamite under Sean Dyche. Onana has made 26 appearances in the Premier League this season, managing one goal and an assist.

The Belgian international is primarily a defensive midfielder but he brings a lot more to the table. Football Insider claim that Everton are demanding a fee of around £70m for their star midfielder, but the price will drop if the Toffees suffer relegation this season.

Likely to leave?

Although Everton signed Onana on a long-term deal, they could be willing to let him go if the price is right. If they get relegated, they are almost certain to allow him to move elsewhere.

The Toffees are in an absolute mess at the moment. They are struggling for survival and have recorded massive losses in their latest financial report.

Even if they stay up, they will probably have to reduce their wage bill, and funds need to be raised by selling some of their key players. Anthony Gordon was sold in the January transfer window, and there could be more departures in the summer if they drop down to the Championship.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to bring in new faces in central midfield areas. The Premier League leaders have been linked with a move for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo but Onana would be a very good option for them, especially if they get him at a reduced price.

Likewise, Chelsea may look to rebuild the squad under a new manager after Graham Potter was sacked. The Blues have already spent over £500m on buying new players, but the results have been very poor.

Onana would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Chelsea if either club was able to lure him to London, but it remains to be seen how things will develop over the coming months.