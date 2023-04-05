Man Utd and Liverpool keen on signing Kim Min-jae

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Napoli star Kim Min-jae in the next transfer window.

The South Korean star signed for the Serie A outfit from Fenerbahce last summer and he has been in brilliant form for them during the course of the campaign.

It is now reported by the Daily Mail that United, Liverpool and Spurs are keen on signing him and they could trigger the £40 million release clause in his contract.

The same outlet adds that Min-jae would prefer a move to the Premier League if he decides to leave Napoli.

Top-class

Min-jae was signed a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly last summer and he has proved a fantastic acquisition with a number of stand-out performances for Napoli.

As per WhoScored, the 26-year-old has completed 90% of his passes in the Italian top-flight while winning 1.6 tackles, 4.6 duels and making nearly 4 clearances.

He has the attributes to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and there are no surprises that as many as three clubs are looking to sign him this summer.

United have a strong central defensive pairing in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but behind them, there is a lack of quality when it comes to playing out from the back.

Min-jae would be a solid recruit for the Mancunian giants and he could also nail down a starting position, given the injury woes of Varane over the course of his career.

Liverpool, on the other hand, need a new leader in their defence with Virgil van Dijk no longer in his prime.

Min-jae seems the perfect candidate for the role and could also be handed the leadership duties. The same can be said for Tottenham, who need more solidity at the back.

Spurs have tended to play with a back three but their future manager may want to revert to a back four. Min-jae could be the perfect foil for Cristian Romero next season.