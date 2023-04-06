Arsenal join Liverpool and Man Utd in race sign Alexis Mac Allister

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are showing “specific interest” in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as per journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Football Insider reported last month that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old midfielder – who is likely to leave the club in the summer. It seems the Reds are not alone in the race, with Arsenal and Man Utd joining them to secure his signature.

The Superdeportivo journalist claims that two of the three clubs are already negotiating with Mac Allister although he hasn’t mentioned the names of the clubs. The Gunners previously signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and had bids rejected for Moises Caicedo in the January window.

The Argentine midfielder has two years left on his present deal, and Brighton would be willing to sell him for around £70m, as per Football Insider.

Luis Merlo suggests that the player’s agent, who is his father, is currently in England to monitor the situation. Merlo wrote on Twitter:

“Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have concrete interest in signing Alexis Mac Allister in the next transfer market. Two of those clubs are already negotiating for the Brighton footballer. His father and agent are in England monitoring the situation.”

Reinforcement

McAllister joined Brighton in 2019 and has made 100 appearances for the club in all competitions. This is arguably his best season so far, where he has managed 10 goals and two assists from 28 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal will be looking to add a new central midfielder to their ranks this summer, and they are looking to spend big. The Premier League leaders are heavily linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and, as per reports they are willing to pay £100m to secure his signature.

If the Gunners manage to land Rice, it looks unlikely they will move for another midfielder and wouldn’t have the funds to pay for Mac Allister as well.

The same can’t be said about Liverpool, who need a raft of new faces in midfield this summer. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are certain to leave while James Milner could depart as well. Jude Bellingham remains the top priority for the Reds but a move for McAllister, who won the World Cup in Qatar, can’t be ruled out either.

Man Utd could look to bolster their midfield but they have other priorities at the moment. The Red Devils are desperate to sign a top striker in the summer, while they could look to add another top defender and a quality goalkeeper as well.