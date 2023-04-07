Liverpool battle Tottenham to sign James Maddison

Liverpool and Tottenham are showing keen interest in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and they have informed the player’s camp about their intention to sign him this summer, as per 90min.

Leicester are involved in a relegation battle this season but Maddison has excelled once again. He has been in outstanding form in 2022-23, contributing nine goals and six assists in 21 Premier League games.

Maddison has a contract at the club until 2024, and 90min claims that the Foxes have accepted that he wants to move on after turning down several new contract offers.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is keen to take Maddison to north London, but it seems Liverpool have also joined the race. 90min says that both clubs have reached out to Maddison’s camp to make it clear they are keen to sign the playmaker, and Foxes are open to letting him go for a fee of at least £50m.

The report suggests that Premier League rivals Newcastle United are long-term admirers of the England international but they face a tougher battle to secure his signature.

Terrific signing for both clubs

Maddison would bring much-needed creativity to the middle of the park. Since joining from Norwich City in 2018, he has managed 194 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 54 goals, and his wealth of experience would come in handy for Tottenham.

However, Spurs are yet to appoint a new manager and it’s hard to tell how they are going to approach the transfer market in the summer. Maddison would be a good fit for the club, no doubt, but the incoming new manager may not see him as an ideal fit.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are really serious about landing him as they need several new faces to revamp their midfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side need a creative midfielder with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to depart, and Maddison certainly can be a solid option.

The Reds have been linked with a host of midfielders including Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Alexis McAllister, and Ruben Neves to name a few, but they should definitely make an attempt to sign Maddison if he is available at the right price.