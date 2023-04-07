Liverpool eyeing Leopold Wahlstedt to replace Caoimhín Kelleher

Jurgen Klopp isn’t short of goalkeepers at Liverpool with Alisson as his first choice shot-stopper, Caoimhín Kelleher as the Reds’ second-choice and Adrian as their third-choice between the sticks, but Fotboll Transfers say the Merseysiders are on the hunt for another goalkeeper – Leopold Wahlstedt.

The 23-year-old joined Odds BK from Arendal Fotball in 2021 and has gone on to make 48 appearances in all competitions, conceding 78 goals with 11 clean sheets. Fotboll Transfers say Wahlstedt came close to joining Bodö/Glimt in the winter transfer window, but now he could be moving to Liverpool.

Alisson, who joined from AS Roma in 2018, has made 38 appearances across the board this season, conceding 49 goals with 14 clean sheets. The 30-year-old is expected to be Liverpool’s No.1 next season, but Fotboll Transfers say Klopp might be looking for a backup option as Kelleher could leave.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Ringmahon in 2015 and has gone on to make 17 appearances for the U18s (26 goals conceded, four clean sheets), 35 appearances for the U21s (55 goals conceded, eight clean sheets) and 20 appearances for the first-team (23 goals conceded, 10 clean sheets).

Kelleher, who has represented the Republic of Ireland on 10 occasions, has only featured three times in the senior team this season, so he might have to leave for more playing time. He’s too young to sit on the bench, especially with Adrian and Harvey Davies waiting in the wings too, so his departure would likely lead to Liverpool replacing him.

And Wahlstedt has plenty of experience despite his young age. The Swedish international has more than 90 appearances under his belt at senior level and is a regular at Odds. His market value is €1.4m (£1.2m) which seems incredibly low, but Odds’ record departure is Per Nilsson (€1.9m/£1.7m to TSG Hoffenhein), so Liverpool might be able to land themselves a bargain this summer.

Klopp does have the option of promoting Adrian to the No.2 slot if Kelleher moves on, but his own future is uncertain too. The 36-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from West Ham United in 2019, is out of contract in the coming months, so he could be following the Irishman out the door.