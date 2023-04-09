Liverpool ready to reignite their interest in Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in signing French star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, as per the Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the 23-year-old as they were keen on securing his signature at the beginning of this season after being impressed by his performances for AS Monaco.

However, the midfielder opted to join Real Madrid for a fee of around £88m and Liverpool lost out on signing their key midfield target. But despite failing to purchase him last summer, it appears Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t given up on their hopes of luring Tchouameni to Anfield.

According to the report by El Nacional, the midfielder has failed to solidify his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting Xl and has struggled with injury issues in recent months. So, Real Madrid are already planning to offload Tchouameni at the end of this season as Los Blancos can’t afford to keep an expensive player on their bench.

The report further claims that Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and are plotting a summer swoop for him. El Nacional also says that Klopp’s side are prepared to submit a £71m bid to acquire the France international’s service this summer.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

Tchouameni enjoyed a brilliant start to his life at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and also played a key role for the French national team – who finished second in the Qatar World Cup last year.

However, after recovering from an injury problem, he has struggled to regain his spot in Real Madrid’s first eleven and has found himself on the periphery in recent times. So, speculation surrounding his future has already started to emerge ahead of the summer window.

After enduring a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Liverpool are keen on overhauling their squad at the end of this season and revamping the midfield department is Klopp’s priority.

Tchouameni has showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would certainly be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to purchase the former Monaco man during the off-season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool manage to secure Tchouameni’s signature if Real Madrid eventually decide to cash-in on their star man at the end of this season.