Tottenham eye move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech

Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The 30-year-old winger is currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge and he is expected to leave at the end of the season.

The Blues have spent heavily in recent transfer windows and they need to offload a host of players to balance their books, and Ziyech is among those expected to be sold.

Football Insider claims that the Blues are willing to accept bids between £20-30milion for the winger – who dazzled for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke further adds that Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to secure his signature, but a host of Premier League clubs are also keen, including Tottenham, West Ham and Fulham.

Good move?

Since joining the Blues in 2010 from Ajax, Ziyech has made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals, but it seems his days at the London club are numbered.

Spurs are in mess at the moment and it will require proper planning in the summer as they look for another phase of redevelopment under a permanent new manager – who is yet to arrive.

The North London club need to add depth in their attacking areas and may look to sign Ziyech, who has been criminally underused by Chelsea. We have seen what Ziyech can do when he is given freedom and proper backing, but he may prefer a move to PSG because of Champions League football.

To be honest, it makes little sense for Tottenham to rekindle their interest in Ziyech. It shows the club’s lack of vision. Why would they want to pay £30m for someone whose career could go downhill from here on? The money could be properly spent on buying a young winger instead.

However, if Spurs can get into the top four (which looks unlikely), then they will have a better chance to lure Ziyech away from their London rivals.