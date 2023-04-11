Arsenal battle Man City to sign Matheus Goncalves

Arsenal have set their sights on signing highly-rated teen sensation Matheus Goncalves, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

The 17-year-old Flamengo midfielder is drawing the attention of several other top clubs around the world, including Manchester City, Ajax and Benfica.

Nicola says on his YouTube channel that the Gunners have made a promise to bid for the youngster in the coming days after keeping close tabs on his development.

Premier League rivals, Man City have sent scouts to watch the young winger who has got massive potential. Flamengo definitely believe they have great talent on their hands and have inserted a massive €100m (£87m) release clause in his contract.

He is seen as one of the biggest talents coming through the club’s academy but surely the aforementioned clubs aren’t going to pay that amount. He has only made 11 first-team appearances for Flamengo, but his goal-scoring exploits have caught the attention of heavyweight Premier League clubs.

Advantage Arsenal?

The youngster will be able to move to the Premier League once he turns 18, and it appears that Arsenal are leading the chase at the moment.

In recent seasons, City have done well to nurture young talents, but the Gunners have a great track record when it comes to actually giving them chances to the senior team.

Moreover, the presence of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could be a major pulling factor if Goncalves decides to move to the north London club.

It’s not clear at the moment how much Arsenal would be willing to pay for the youngster. However, it is encouraging for the Gunners that Edu Gasper has already assured Flamengo that they will come up with a formal bid for their rising star.

Alternatively, Arsenal could sign him in the summer and then loan him back for one more season at Flamengo to continue his development. After witnessing Martinelli’s rise to stardom at the Emirates Stadium, Goncalves could be their next smashing hit coming from Brazil.