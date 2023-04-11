Liverpool eye summer move for Bristol City’s Alex Scott

Liverpool are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds have been tipped to be one of the busiest sides in the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad for next season following a disastrous campaign and Scott is on their radar.

The newspaper claims Liverpool’s head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter were among the crowd to monitor the 19-year-old as England U-20s faced Germany last month.

Midfield is an area of concern for Jurgen Klopp as he has lined up a list of possible targets at the end of the season with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave Anfield when their contracts expires in June.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to the Merseysiders including Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, and Nicolo Barella, however, Scott appears to be on the club’s radar as well.

Klopp’s engine room has brought him success during his seven-year stay at the club, winning every single trophy available including every domestic title as well as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

However, the German coach is keen on revamping his midfield and could sanction a move for Scott in the summer.

Competition

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool will face stiff competition for Scott’s signature from Premier League rivals West Ham and Wolves. It is believed that Tottenham are also monitoring his situation ahead of a possible transfer move.

The England midfielder, who is valued at £12m by Transfermarkt, has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the English Championship this season following his remarkable rise.

Scott has racked up 44 appearances for Bristol City this term across all competitions, scored two goals, and provided five assists in the process as they sit in 13th position in the league table.

He is currently on the sidelines after suffering a ligament injury on international duty. Scott is yet to feature for the senior England national team, however, he has represented the U-18, U-19, and U-20 sides.

Scott has been tipped to develop into a quality player in the future and a move to Liverpool could help him fulfill his full potential under the watchful eyes of Klopp – who has a track record of nurturing young players into superstars.

