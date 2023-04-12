Liverpool keen on signing Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer

Liverpool have prioritised signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window after pulling out of the race to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham due to the money involved, according to Football.London.

The Reds will be active in this summer’s window as they look to bolster their squad and are targeting at least two new midfielders. The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave when their contract expires at the end of the season.

Replacements are needed and Football.London claims Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Mount and is confident the club can sign the England international at a reduced price due to his contract situation.

Liverpool’s top priority in the summer was to sign Bellingham but it is said that any move for the 19-year-old could cost well in excess of £100m and the Reds believe paying such an amount on just one player is not the right strategy to solve their midfield problem, hence the need to keep their options open.

The Merseysiders are eighth in the Premier League with 44 points, 12 points off the top four with nine matches left to play. Missing out on the top four could hinder their transfer activity as they look to attract elite talents to complement the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez.

Reinforcement

A host of midfielders have been linked with a move to Liverpool including James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Nicolo Barella, and Alex Scott, however, Mount seems to be the club’s top priority now.

According to Football.London, Chelsea would be forced to sell the 24-year-old if he fails to sign a new deal with his contract expiring in 2024.

Mount, who is currently suffering from a pelvis injury and as a result missed Frank Lampard’s first game against Wolves last Saturday, is valued at £57m by Transfermarkt.

The England midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six, making a total of 192 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals, and registering 37 assists in the process.

He has featured in 32 games and made nine goal contributions in all competitions for the Blues this season, and he’d be a terrific addition to the Liverpool squad if they could lure him to Anfield.

