Arsenal eye summer move for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners are in the market to sign an attacker to complement the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard – who joined the club in January from Brighton.

The Belgium international has impressed so far at the Emirates Stadium, racking up 14 appearances and making eight goal contributions as the Gunners sit at the summit of the Premier League table with 73 points, six points above defending champions Manchester City.

Despite the 28-year-old’s contributions to the team, Arteta is keen on adding depth to his attacking options and has identified Olise as a potential target ahead of the summer.

The online news portal claims the Arsenal boss is a big fan of the highly-rated youngster and believes that he ticks all the boxes due to his age, potential to become one of the best forwards in the league and if his move does not work out, he has a resale value.

It is said that Olise is seen as the backup on the right wing to Saka – who is tormenting defenders this season with his pace and dribbling ability. He has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Provide depth

Arsenal are in dire need of squad depth in attack and signing Olise would be a good addition. According to Football Transfers, Crystal Palace will demand at least £40m for Olise, who has three years left on his current contract with the club.

However, it is believed that Palace’s asking price will be reduced to around £35m if they are relegated this term which seems highly unlikely as they sit 12th on 33 points with eight matches left to play.

The Eagles are under no pressure to sell France Under-21 international but a huge offer from Arsenal could force the club into selling one of their prized assets at the end of the season.

Olise is emerging as one of the shining stars this season in the topflight. He has 10 goal contributions in 32 appearances for Palace and can play on both flanks as well as an attacking central midfielder.

Read more: Arsenal ‘progress’ in talks to sign £35m South American