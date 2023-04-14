Liverpool ready to pay £115m to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool are willing to launch a record-breaking swoop to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The online news portal claims the Merseysiders are ‘obsessed’ with signing the Georgian international at the end of the season and are prepared to smash their transfer record to lure him to Anfield.

The Reds will be active in this summer’s window as they look to overhaul their squad and are targeting at least two new midfielders after ending their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

However, signing a forward is also on the cards as Jurgen Klopp’s side will be losing Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian opted not to extend his contract at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has been a faithful servant since moving to England from Hoffenheim in June 2015, racking up 359 appearances, scoring 109 goals, and providing 79 assists during his eight-year stay at the club.

He helped Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup as well the Community Shield earlier this season.

The Brazil international’s playing time has been limited due to injuries and the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo. He has featured in 32 games and made 16 goal contributions this season.

Firmino was on target when Liverpool came from behind to draw 2-2 with Premier League leaders Arsenal, however, his departure is going to create a void in the squad, hence the need to bring in at least one attacker.

Reinforcement

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Kvaratskhelia as a prime target and are prepared to offer a record-breaking £115m (€130m) for the player.

Kvaratskhelia has been in sensational form for Napoli this season. The 22-year-old has 14 goals and 16 assists in 33 appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side, who are on course to win the Serie A title this term as they sit at the summit of the league table with 74 points, 16 points above Lazio.

He has also helped the Serie A side to reach the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League and could progress to the semi-finals if they overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against AC Milan next Tuesday at home.

Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from several clubs but Liverpool seem ready to break the bank to sign the Georgian international and he’d be a hugely exciting addition to their squad.

