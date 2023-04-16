Liverpool confident of signing Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have switched their attention to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Mac Allister’s versatility and wants to bring the Argentina international to Anfield.

The Reds have decided not to pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham at the end of the season because of the money involved and have now set sights on alternative targets.

The 19-year-old had been linked with a move to Klopp’s side, however, it is believed that any move for the England international could cost well in excess of £100m.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City aged 17 in 2020 and has racked up 128 appearances, scored 20 goals, and provided 25 assists across all competitions. This season, he has been ever-present for the Bundesliga side as they continue their push to clinch the league title.

The England midfielder has featured in 38 games and made 17 goal contributions in all competitions as Dortmund lie 2nd in the league table with 57 points, two points behind Bayern Munich after drawing 3-3 draw with Stuttgart on Saturday.

Klopp is said to still admire Bellingham but the decision to pull out of any move for him is down to the fact Liverpool need to rebuild their midfield and are targeting at least two new players in the middle of the park.

Reinforcement

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders including James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Nicolo Barella, Alex Scott, and Mason Mount, however, Mac Allister has emerged as a top target.

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders are ‘confident’ of signing Mac Allister this summer and have been boosted by comments made by his father.

“Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now,” Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, said. “We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too – it’s not about money.”

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Seagulls will expire in 2025, while the club has the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months but he could still leave at the end of the season.

Since moving to Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019, he has made a total of 102 appearances across all competitions, scored 18 goals, and provided eight assists in the process.

Mac Allister, who is valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 30 matches and made 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

