Liverpool battle Arsenal over deal to sign Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool are showing keen interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus but face competition from several clubs including Arsenal, as per 90min.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, and are lining-up options after deciding not to pursue a bid for Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a plethora of midfielders, and it seems Neuhaus is on their wish list.

Monchengladbach are keen to keep him at the club, but 90min claims that the player’s representatives are working to assess his options and find out which clubs would be keen to sign him.

The 26-year-old midfielder will soon enter the final year of his contract at Gladbach, and 90min suggests that Liverpool are ‘firm admirers’ of the player and could launch a move this summer.

However, Liverpool are not the only club in the running as the report says Arsenal have also sent scouts to keep a close eye on Neuhaus this season as they prepare to strengthen their midfield.

90min adds that a host of other Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have done their scouting work on Neuhaus, while Napoli, AC Milan and Roma are also keen on luring him to Italy.

Bargain deal

Neuhas has progressed through the youth ranks at Gladbach and has made over 165 appearances for the first team, scoring 22 goals. He missed a number of games this season with a knee problem, but has recently returned to the starting line-up.

He is a very good midfielder and could be tempted to move to Liverpool to play under Klopp. Liverpool need to sign at least two to three midfielders, with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving at the end of the season. While the Reds are after marquee names as well, they can definitely bring Neuhaus to add depth to their squad.

However, Arsenal are also planning to reinforce their engine room this summer. They’ve been linked with the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but Mikel Arteta may turn to Neuhaus as a cheaper option.

As per transfermarkt, he is valued at around £13m and will have just 12 months on his contract this summer, so the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool could sign him for a bargain price at the end of the season.