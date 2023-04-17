Liverpool will make transfer decision on Joel Matip

Liverpool have not made a decision on the future of defender Joel Matip yet, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

It has been widely reported that the Reds will look to bolster their defence along with adding new midfielders in the summer transfer window. Liverpool have shown signs of vulnerability at the back this season, and some of the players have performed below par.

Writing for Caughtoffiside, Romano claims that he is not sure that the Reds will allow the 31-year-old defender to leave the club. Matip has made only 10 starts in the Premier League this season and there are suggestions that he could be sold in the summer.

However, Romano suggests that Matip could still have a role to play at Anfield, and a decision on his future will be taken in the coming weeks.

Should Liverpool sell Matip?

The 6 ft 5 Cameroon defender joined the Reds in 2016 and has made 185 appearances for the club. He was one of the most influential players for Liverpool last season but he has seen a massive dip in form in the present campaign.

Matip has a contract at the club until 2024 and the Reds will have to make a decision whether to cash in on him now or let him go for free.

The defence is one area that needs bolstering next summer. Liverpool have conceded 35 goals this season, and have looked really shaky at the back, especially against pacey forwards. Virgil van Dijk hasn’t been at his best, while the likes of Joe Gomez, Matip, and Ibrahima Konate have all underperformed.

Liverpool could sell the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Gomez in the summer, and there are possibilities that Matip could be sold as well, with Calciomercato reporting that the Reds are plotting to sell Matip for as much as £15m.

Matip is a highly experienced defender and has been a reliable defensive option for Jurgen Klopp. The Reds boss has shown way too much loyalty to some of his players, and this time he should keep aside sentiments and bring in new faces.