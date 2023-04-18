Man Utd and Liverpool to meet Gravenberch’s entourage

According to French transfer expert Santi Aouna, Manchester United and Liverpool will meet the entourage of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but he has struggled for regular playing time. The midfielder has managed just 711 minutes from 27 appearances this season.

Hence, he has been linked with a potential exit and Aouna claims that United and Liverpool are prepared to meet the entourage of the 20-year-old. The journalist added that United boss Erik ten Hag is a fan of the midfielder.

Talent

Gravenberch built his reputation with Ajax under ten Hag before making the switch to Bayern last summer.

However, his time with the German champions has not gone as planned. He has struggled to break into the line-up with Leon Goretkza and Joshua Kimmich being undisputed starters in midfield.

This could force him to secure a new challenge at the end of the campaign and it appears Liverpool and United are keen on luring him to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about his plans to spend on players in the summer and strengthening the midfield could be the top priority amid a poor Premier League season.

United, on the other hand, are in a much better position than Liverpool but ten Hag will want to add more quality to the ranks as the club look to close the gap on the title challengers next season.

Gravenberch is still in the early phase of his playing career but has plenty of talent in him. He can operate in the defensive or central midfield position and has the ability to score and create chances for his teammates.

The £27 million star would be a brilliant long-term investment for both clubs but United could have an advantage over Liverpool due to ten Hag’s former association with the young Dutchman.