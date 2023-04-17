Chelsea interested in signing Julian Alvarez this summer

Chelsea are eyeing an audacious move for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The online news portal claims the West Londoners are looking to bring in a striker and have identified the Argentina international as a potential transfer target.

The Blues are expected to be active in the transfer market as they continue to strengthen their team ahead of next season after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign so far.

Frank Lampard’s side are almost certain to miss out on the top-four as they languish in 11th position with 39 points, 17 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, with seven matches left to play.

Under their new owner Todd Boehly, the club has spent about £600m on transfers since the start of last summer and must now sell players in order to meet the Financial Fair regulations,

Chelsea have already agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for the signing of forward Christopher Nkunku ahead of the 2023/24 season. The France international has been in sensational form since moving to Germany in 2019 from PSG.

The 25-year-old has 64 goals and 52 assists in 164 games for the Bundesliga side across all competitions. This season, he has racked up 28 appearances and made 22 goal contributions in all competitions as Leipzig lie 4th in the league table with 51 points.

However, the club is still planning to make further new additions in the summer and Alvarez has emerged as a surprise target.

Reinforcement

As per the report, Chelsea will face stiff competition for Alvarez’s signature from Real Madrid who see him as a future replacement for 35-year-old Karim Benzema.

According to Fichajes, Alvarez’s lack of playing time at Manchester City could force him to leave at the end of the season as he is currently playing second fiddle to in-form striker Erling Haaland – who has scored 47 goals in 40 appearances.

The South American played a key role for Argentina as they clinched their third World Cup in Qatar following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over 2018 champions France after a 3-3 draw.

Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side from River Plate last summer, the 23-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 38 games in all competitions as Man City continue their push to win this season’s Champions League as well as retain the Premier League title.

Read more: Report: Chelsea eye move to sign £40m Spaniard as Blues target key addition