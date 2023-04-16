Chelsea considering move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

According to football.london, Chelsea are considering a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya ahead of the summer transfer window.

The London giants have had a poor Premier League campaign and they are currently languishing in the 11th position in the table.

The hierarchy are likely to spend more in the summer and the main focus could be on pursuing a genuine goal-scoring striker to solve their issues in front of goal.

However, Chelsea could also look for an upgrade between the sticks and football.london claim that Raya is on their radar.

Arrizabalaga has been an un-droppable figure since the World Cup break but Chelsea are prepared to sign a new number one.

Quality

Arrizabalaga has cemented his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper in the last four months. However, he has not always been convincing.

The Spaniard has struggled when it comes to cutting down crosses in the box. He has been vulnerable to conceding from long-range shots.

Hence, Chelsea may want a new shot-stopper in the summer transfer window and Raya would be an upgrade on Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard will enter the final year of his Brentford deal in July and he has shown no intention of extending his contract.

The Bees are likely to sell him at the end of the campaign and he could be tempted to continue in west London with Chelsea.

Raya, who could be available for £40 million, has also been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

The Red Devils could be Chelsea’s main competition for the 27-year-old’s services this summer.

United are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League and this could hand them a potential advantage.

However, it is not certain that Raya would be handed the number one role at United, considering David de Gea’s form.

The 32-year-old is in talks with United over a new deal and Raya may not want to play second fiddle to his compatriot.