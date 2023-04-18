Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool trio after win v Leeds

Liverpool finally returned to winning ways after beating Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road, and Jamie Carragher has been left impressed with the Reds trio.

After beating Manchester United 7-1 in early March, the Reds failed to win their next five games. However, they demolished a struggling Leeds side on Monday night, with goals coming from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was superb during the game, and Carragher hailed him as “sensational”. The former Reds defender turned Sky Sports pundit was also full of praise for Jota who ended his scoring drought to score twice in the game. He says that he “never saw that coming” especially how Liverpool started the game in the opening 30 minutes.

Carragher was also left impressed with Curtis Jones who provided the assist for Jota’s opening goal with a delightful pass. Jones has struggled with injuries this season, but he has been brilliant in recent games.

Post match:

Three Leeds managers now, none of them can stop them conceding goals, shocking defenders. Trent sensational in his new hybrid role! #LEELIV #MNF — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 17, 2023

Brilliant from Curtis Jones!

Jota’s got a goal & an assist, never saw that coming after his first 30 mins!!! #LEELIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 17, 2023

Jones – big summer ahead

Jones has progressed through the youth ranks at the club, and Jurgen Klopp rates him highly. He was the driving force for Liverpool in the victory over Leeds, and Klopp will be very pleased with his effort.

The 22-year-old was seen as a natural in-house replacement for Gini Wijnaldum but injuries mainly prevented him from regular participation. He has got a fantastic passing range and is known for his excellent ball control.

Liverpool are expected to spend big on new midfielders in the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see how Klopp uses Jones. There are suggestions that Jones should go out on loan and play regularly, but Liverpool should keep him at the club.

He can be a potent weapon under Klopp, provided he stays away from injuries. Jones is a tidy midfielder and Liverpool fans have high hopes for him.

After beating Leeds, Liverpool are nine points behind Newcastle and they have a slim chance of getting into the top four this season. Unless, they win all their next eight games, and the Magpies drop points in their remaining fixtures, Liverpool won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.