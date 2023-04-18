Man United eye summer move for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes

Manchester United are ready to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool for the signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their midfield options for next season, despite bringing in Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Marcel Sabitzer in recent windows.

The online news portal claims Nunes is on Man Utd’s shortlist with Erik ten Hag keen to strengthen the middle of the park. Casemiro and Eriksen have been impressive for United this season, racking up over 30 appearances and making over 15 goal contributions in all competitions.

The pair played a key role in helping Ten Hag’s side clinch the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in February and have also reached the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Sabitzer has blown hot and cold since switching from Bayern Munich to Man Utd in January. The 29-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Old Trafford, having featured in 13 games and made four goal contributions across all competitions.

The Austria international’s future is unclear and it’s looking increasingly likely he might return to Bayern when his loan spell ends at the end of the season, despite reports that United want to make his move a permanent one.

Competition

According to Football Insider, Man Utd will face fierce competition for Nunes’ signature from Liverpool and Newcastle United, along with Barcelona who are also monitoring the situation.

Liverpool were first linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder last summer but he ended up at Wolves, however, the Reds are expected to revive their interest this summer.

Nunes has made 32 appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side in all competitions, scored twice, and provided two assists in the process as Wolves continue their push of escaping relegation.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt, is versatile and can play a number of positions including as a box-to-box midfielder, attacking midfielder as well as a false number nine.

If Wolves suffer relegation, it is likely Nunes might be sold to the highest bidder at the end of the season and it seems Man Utd are ready to battle Liverpool over a deal for the highly-rated midfielder.

