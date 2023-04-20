Man Utd and Tottenham battle for Fikayo Tomori

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, according to The Daily Mail.

After falling out of favour under Frank Lampard, Tomori moved to the San Siro on an initial loan deal. Since then he has become a key player at AC Milan having made over 95 appearances in all competitions.

In his first full season in Milan, the 25-year-old helped the Rossonerri win the Scudetto for the first time after 11 years. Stefano Pioli’s men have fallen behind Napoli in the league in 2022-23, but Milan can lift the Champions League trophy once again having reached the semi-final of the competition this time around.

England boss Gareth Southgate may have reservations about Tomori, but it appears that United and Spurs are keeping a close eye on him. He has a contract at the club until 2027, and The Daily Mail claims that it will require a “huge offer” to lure him away from the San Siro.

Excellent addition

Tomori has grown into a terrific defender since leaving Stamford Bridge. He is aggressive, physically strong, and rarely gives the ball away when in possession. He has blistering pace and is tactically very aware as he functions superbly in Milan’s high line of defence.

The best part of his game is his awareness of when to join the attack and when to sit deep. He was once seen as a raw talent, but now Tomori has grown into a reliable defender.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has got players like Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof but he is looking at a major defensive shake-up in the summer. Varane has struggled with fitness issues over the last two years, while Maguire, Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Likewise, Tottenham badly need a leader at the back. Spurs have conceded more goals than any other side in the top half this term and an upgrade over Davinson Sanchez is urgently required. Tomori would be a stellar signing for both clubs, but it won’t be easy to lure him away from San Siro.