Manchester United eye summer move for Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Inacio’s agents have been in Italy, Spain, and England speaking to prospective clubs in a bid to land his client a big money move at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are in the market for a central defender with club skipper Harry Maguire’s future uncertain, hence the club has identified Inacio as a potential transfer target.

Maguire has struggled for playing time under Erik Ten Hag this season, racking up 27 appearances in all competitions as Man Utd lie 3rd in the Premier League table with 59 points, with eight matches left to play.

It is believed that the England international could leave Old Trafford in the summer as he is down the pecking order behind the likes of the injured Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The 30-year-old’s potential exit coupled with the injury suffered by Martinez last week could force the club into buying a defender to bolster their squad for next season as they are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Competition

If Man Utd formalise their interest in Inacio, they will face stiff competition for his signature from fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United – who have also shown keen interest in the 21-year-old.

According to Football Insider, Sporting could sell the Portuguese in a deal worth around £45m at the end of the season. Newcastle are already in talks with the player as they hope to beat Man Utd to the signing of the highly-rated defender.

Inacio has been one of the standout players in Primeira Liga for Sporting this term. He has featured in 45 games and made six goal contributions for his club in all competitions as they lie 4th on the league log with 58 points.

He has represented his country, Portugal from the U-17 level through to the senior national team, making 19 appearances for the youth sides and scoring once in the process.

Read more: Man Utd in contention to sign dead-ball specialist