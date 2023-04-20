Arsenal have scouted two Real Sociedad stars

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have scouted Real Sociedad stars Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand this year.

The London giants have had an excellent Premier League campaign and they are currently top of the standings ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

The Gunners will want to strengthen their squad further this summer and speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano has revealed their interest in two La Liga players.

The respected journalist reports that Arsenal have been following Zubimendi and Le Normand but there is nothing concrete at the moment.

He said: “Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Zubimendi and Le Normand this year as they’re doing excellent with Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet. The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet. The price for Le Normand is the release clause: £44 million.”

Quality

Arsenal will want to add more quality and depth into their squad this summer and the midfield and central defensive departments could be prioritised.

The London outfit brought in Jakub Kiwior from Spezia to bolster their central defence in January but the Polish star has yet to impress in his limited appearances.

This could urge the club to spend in the summer, particularly with the drop in quality this season after the unfortunate injury blow for William Saliba.

Rob Holding has partnered Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back in recent games but the ex-Bolton man has been prone to making unforced defensive errors.

Le Normand could provide the solution for Arsenal. The £44 million fee seems on the high side but Arsenal should be able to afford him with Champions League football.

Meanwhile, the club have held an interest in Zubimendi since January and they could revive their pursuit of the midfielder when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Spaniard has strong defensive attributes and likes to win regular aerial duels. He could be seen as a long-term successor to Thomas Partey in the holding midfield role.